Rogue Valley Chorale announces 2025-26 season

Joining the Exchange is Dr. Jerron Jorgensen, Director of Choral Studies at SOU and Music Director of the Rogue Valley Chorale. The Rogue Valley Chorale Association announced an expansive 2025-2026 season. The season will showcase the talent of all four RVCA ensembles—the Adult Chorale and the three Youth Choruses—through a diverse repertoire that celebrates the American spirit, natural landscapes, and the magic of the holidays. The season launches immediately with November’s concert.

JPR Engineer and Associate Producer, Maddie Peterson Dr. Jerron Jorgensen, Director of the Rogue Valley Chorale, joins Mike Green, host of the Jefferson Exchange, in the JPR studio on Nov. 6, 2025.

2025-2026 Concert Season Highlights

The full season includes six distinct performances featuring the Rogue Valley Chorale and the Rogue Valley Youth Choruses (Children’s Chorus, Cantare Chorus, and Youth Ensemble).

All Things Bright and Beautiful (Nov. 7 & 8): The season begins with a concert inspired by the words of poet Cecil Frances Alexander, featuring choral anthems that celebrate the vast magnitude of the cosmos, the wonder of natural landscapes, and the beauty of all living things.

Home for the Holidays (Dec. 6 & 7): A cherished, family-friendly event at the Craterian Theater, featuring all RVCA ensembles, holiday favorites, and a special visit from Santa with hot cocoa for the kids at intermission.

American Masterpieces (Apr. 11 & 12): The annual Master Voices Series collaboration with the SOU Choirs, offering a profound exploration of iconic American choral repertoire. Student admission is free for this performance.

HOPS and POPS (Jun. 18 & 19): The return of the popular summer concert at Grizzly Peak Winery, featuring choral arrangements of popular tunes alongside a pre-concert tasting event with local beer, wine, and food pairings.

Tickets for all concerts (except the SOU Master Voices Series) are available now.

Visit roguevalleychorale.org for information.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

All Things Bright and Beautiful with the Rogue Valley Chorale

First Presbyterian Church, Medford

Friday, November 7 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 8 at 3:00 PM

This performance marks a return to First Presbyterian Church, a venue with a rich history for the Chorale. The program features choral works inspired by the poetry of Cecil Frances Alexander, celebrating the beauty of the natural world, the wonder of life, and all that connects us.

We’d be honored to have you join us—and perhaps even bring a friend or colleague to share in the experience. We hope this concert serves as a reminder of the beauty we protect and the community we create when we lift our voices together.

About the Rogue Valley Choral Association

For over 50 years, the Rogue Valley Choral Association (RVCA), a 501(c)3 non-profit, has produced choral music with youth and adult talent throughout our region. The Association is made up of four choruses: the Rogue Valley Chorale (Adult chorus), Children’s Chorus (grades 3-5), Cantare Chorus (grades 6-8), and Youth Ensemble (grades 9-12).

