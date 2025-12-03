Lawsuit reveals Oregon's flawed formula for funding schools with high student poverty

A recent whistleblower lawsuit in Oregon has brought attention to how the state distributes funding to school districts with students in poverty.

JPR's Jane Vaughan recently spoke with The Oregonian's education reporter Julia Silverman about her coverage of this issue.

A former data analyst for the state of Oregon tried for months to call attention to systemic problems with the state’s method for funding schools that serve large numbers of students from low-income families before he was fired. He filed a wrongful termination suit that publicly exposed problems with the state's funding formula.