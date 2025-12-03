© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Lawsuit reveals Oregon's flawed formula for funding schools with high student poverty

By Jane Vaughan
Published December 3, 2025 at 10:03 AM PST
Students in an elementary school class in the David Douglas school district work on their reading and writing skills. The school district and others in east Multnomah County are among those that could benefit from a change in how the state's funding formula is calculated to reflect the cost of educating students from lower income families.
Julia Silverman
/
The Oregonian
A recent whistleblower lawsuit in Oregon has brought attention to how the state distributes funding to school districts with students in poverty.

JPR's Jane Vaughan recently spoke with The Oregonian's education reporter Julia Silverman about her coverage of this issue.

A former data analyst for the state of Oregon tried for months to call attention to systemic problems with the state’s method for funding schools that serve large numbers of students from low-income families before he was fired. He filed a wrongful termination suit that publicly exposed problems with the state's funding formula.

Jane Vaughan
Jane Vaughan is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. Jane began her journalism career as a reporter for a community newspaper in Portland, Maine. She's been a producer at New Hampshire Public Radio and worked on WNYC's On The Media.
