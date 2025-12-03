Cal Poly's 'Blue Envelope' program fosters inclusive campus communication

Cal Poly Humboldt University Police Department's Lt. Janelle Jackson and Cedric Aaron, Interim Assistant Director of the Camps Disability Resource Center, discuss Cal Poly's Blue Envelope Program, which is designed to foster more inclusive communications across the campus community.

ABOUT THE BLUE ENVELOPE PROGRAM

A traffic stop or roadside encounter can be stressful for many people. But for those who experience communication differences, neurodivergence, or disabilities such as autism, epilepsy, or hearing loss, those moments can be especially overwhelming. To help bridge that communication gap, Cal Poly Humboldt is participating in the Blue Envelope Program, an initiative that promotes inclusivity, accessibility, and safety on campus.

The program provides people with a simple but powerful tool when driving: a blue envelope to keep in their car containing their driver’s license, registration, and proof of insurance. The envelope acts as a visual cue for law enforcement officers, signaling that the driver may benefit from specific communication or additional patience.