© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Jefferson Exchange

Cal Poly's 'Blue Envelope' program fosters inclusive campus communication

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published December 3, 2025 at 10:02 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Cal Poly Humboldt University

Cal Poly Humboldt University Police Department's Lt. Janelle Jackson and Cedric Aaron, Interim Assistant Director of the Camps Disability Resource Center, discuss Cal Poly's Blue Envelope Program, which is designed to foster more inclusive communications across the campus community.

ABOUT THE BLUE ENVELOPE PROGRAM
A traffic stop or roadside encounter can be stressful for many people. But for those who experience communication differences, neurodivergence, or disabilities such as autism, epilepsy, or hearing loss, those moments can be especially overwhelming. To help bridge that communication gap, Cal Poly Humboldt is participating in the Blue Envelope Program, an initiative that promotes inclusivity, accessibility, and safety on campus.

The program provides people with a simple but powerful tool when driving: a blue envelope to keep in their car containing their driver’s license, registration, and proof of insurance. The envelope acts as a visual cue for law enforcement officers, signaling that the driver may benefit from specific communication or additional patience.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange AppfeedJefferson Exchange
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay