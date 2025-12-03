© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

McKee Bridge Historical Society produces '7th Annual Christmas on a Covered Bridge'

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
December 3, 2025
McKee Bridge decorated for the annual Christmas celebration.
McKee Bridge Historical Society
The president and vice president of the McKee Bridge Historical Society discuss the upcoming 7th Annual Christmas On A Covered Bridge celebration.

Activities include a bake sale, handcrafted gifts, painted rock hunt for special prizes, and more. Plus, there will be a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Laura Ahearn (President) and Valerie Vilbig (VP) discuss the details of the event and the work of the historical society.

ABOUT THE MCKEE BRIDGE HISTORICAL SOCIETY
In 1927 a flood took out the approach and dislodged the siding. To reach school, students scaled a 40-plus foot ladder from the river bank to cross the bridge.

Ad hoc groups and civic organizations have stepped up over the decades to repair the roof (1965), do general restoration (1989), and fumigate the massive beams and replace the cedar siding (1995). In 1985, Jackson County decided to cease funding work on the aging structure. The community formed Save McKee Bridge Committee, and in 1999 formed the non-profit McKee Bridge Historical Society. Since then, we have financed major restoration work and mandatory inspections, handled routine maintenance and graffiti removal, and preserved the bridge as a vibrant place for locals and visitors alike.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
