McKee Bridge Historical Society produces '7th Annual Christmas on a Covered Bridge'

McKee Bridge Historical Society McKee Bridge decorated for the annual Christmas celebration.

The president and vice president of the McKee Bridge Historical Society discuss the upcoming 7th Annual Christmas On A Covered Bridge celebration.

Activities include a bake sale, handcrafted gifts, painted rock hunt for special prizes, and more. Plus, there will be a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Laura Ahearn (President) and Valerie Vilbig (VP) discuss the details of the event and the work of the historical society.

ABOUT THE MCKEE BRIDGE HISTORICAL SOCIETY

In 1927 a flood took out the approach and dislodged the siding. To reach school, students scaled a 40-plus foot ladder from the river bank to cross the bridge.

Ad hoc groups and civic organizations have stepped up over the decades to repair the roof (1965), do general restoration (1989), and fumigate the massive beams and replace the cedar siding (1995). In 1985, Jackson County decided to cease funding work on the aging structure. The community formed Save McKee Bridge Committee, and in 1999 formed the non-profit McKee Bridge Historical Society. Since then, we have financed major restoration work and mandatory inspections, handled routine maintenance and graffiti removal, and preserved the bridge as a vibrant place for locals and visitors alike.

