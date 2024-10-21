Ukrainian Cultural Fair in Ashland on Oct 25

On October 25th the Ashland Unitarian Church will host a Ukrianian Fall Cultural Fair from 6:30 - 8:30 pm. Grammy-winning pianist Nadia Shpachenko will be featured during the free event.

The event is a collaborative production of Anima Mundi, Uniting for Ukraine Rogue Valley and the Ashland Sviatohirsk Aid Project (Ashland’s Ukrainian Sister City). Also, the Cultural Fair will offer performances by celebrated local Ukrainian pianist Iryna Kudielina, the Ukrainian vocal ensemble Kalynonka, and others, as well as a sale of baked goods, textile arts, and paintings by members of Ashland's local Ukrainian refugee community.

Ethan Gans-Morse with Anima Mundi joins the Exchange alongside Denise Crosby (Uniting for Ukraine).

The Ukrainian Fall Cultural Fair is produced by the Ashland-based nonprofit Anima Mundi Productions, which is kicking off the 2024-25 season of their Heart of Humanity concert series with a weekend of events featuring Grammy-winning Ukrainian pianist Dr. Nadia Shpachenko and a concert on Sunday, October 27.

Quick details:

Friday, October 25, 6:30-8:30 pm

Ukrainian Fall Cultural Fair

Ashland Unitarian Church, 87 4th St, Ashland

This event is FREE but RSVP is required online or by phone:

https://animamundiproductions.com/RSVP

(541) 833-3066 ext. 4

Note: This event is free, but there will be opportunities to make tax-deductible donations to support Ukrainian war refugees.