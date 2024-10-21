© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

Ukrainian Cultural Fair in Ashland on Oct 25

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 21, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT
Ashland Unitarian Church will host a Ukrainian Cultural Fair featuring Grammy-winning pianist Nadia Shpachenko
Anima Mundi Productions
/
Anima Mundi Productions
Ashland Unitarian Church will host a Ukrainian Cultural Fair featuring Grammy-winning pianist Nadia Shpachenko

On October 25th the Ashland Unitarian Church will host a Ukrianian Fall Cultural Fair from 6:30 - 8:30 pm. Grammy-winning pianist Nadia Shpachenko will be featured during the free event.

The event is a collaborative production of Anima Mundi, Uniting for Ukraine Rogue Valley and the Ashland Sviatohirsk Aid Project (Ashland’s Ukrainian Sister City). Also, the Cultural Fair will offer performances by celebrated local Ukrainian pianist Iryna Kudielina, the Ukrainian vocal ensemble Kalynonka, and others, as well as a sale of baked goods, textile arts, and paintings by members of Ashland's local Ukrainian refugee community.

Ethan Gans-Morse with Anima Mundi joins the Exchange alongside Denise Crosby (Uniting for Ukraine).

The Ukrainian Fall Cultural Fair is produced by the Ashland-based nonprofit Anima Mundi Productions, which is kicking off the 2024-25 season of their Heart of Humanity concert series with a weekend of events featuring Grammy-winning Ukrainian pianist Dr. Nadia Shpachenko and a concert on Sunday, October 27.

Quick details:

Friday, October 25, 6:30-8:30 pm

Ukrainian Fall Cultural Fair

Ashland Unitarian Church, 87 4th St, Ashland

This event is FREE but RSVP is required online or by phone:

https://animamundiproductions.com/RSVP

(541) 833-3066 ext. 4

Note: This event is free, but there will be opportunities to make tax-deductible donations to support Ukrainian war refugees.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Appfeedcultural diversityRogue Valley News
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay