JPR roundtable: SOU recovery plan, Oregon solar project and fire season

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week.

SOU trustees say Deloitte report will guide but not define its recovery plan

Southern Oregon University’s Board of Trustees voted to develop its own long-term financial sustainability plan instead of fully adopting recommendations from Deloitte Consulting. The university faces a major budget deficit and is seeking $15 million in emergency state funding. Officials say no final decisions have been made about program cuts or restructuring.

Jackson County welcomes Oregon’s first floating solar project

Jackson County is now home to Oregon’s first floating solar project, a new renewable energy installation designed to generate electricity while reducing water evaporation. Supporters say the project could provide a model for future clean energy development as demand for electricity continues growing across the region.

Bandon superintendent and two board members resign after months of pushback

The Bandon School District accepted the resignations of its superintendent, two school board members and nine employees following months of conflict and public scrutiny. The coastal district has faced complaints, staff turnover, investigations and growing tensions between administrators, teachers and community members over district leadership and workplace concerns.

Jackson and Josephine counties enter fire season amid a dry spring

Fire season officially begins Friday in Jackson and Josephine counties as drought conditions, dry vegetation and low snowpack increase wildfire risk across Southern Oregon. New restrictions include a ban on debris burning, while officials warn conditions could worsen quickly as the region heads into summer

Guests