SOU, Asante experience financial challenges and a punk rock band attracts thousands in Medford

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week. Top stories include:

SOU's high-stakes financial vote

Southern Oregon University (SOU) is currently grappling with a $12.5 million budget deficit, a figure projected to climb to $17 million by fiscal year 2030. Deloitte Consulting developed a sustainability plan, a step needed for the university to secure $15 million in state emergency funding. The proposal recommends roughly $20 million in cuts, including restructuring academic programs and eliminating majors such as music, creative writing and gender studies.

Asante plans hundreds of layoffs amid budget troubles

Asante plans to lay off at least 300 employees in the coming months. The hospital system reported a $16 million loss during the first half of the current fiscal year. Without changes, officials project the deficit could grow to $50 million by 2027. CEO Tom Gessel attributed the financial downturn to rising personnel and supply costs, along with low reimbursement rates from Medicaid and Medicare.

The All-American Rejects draws thousands at a pop-up show in Medford

In a rare moment of community celebration, downtown Medford was transformed last Saturday by a free pop-up concert from "The All American Rejects." After a planned show at the Rogue Valley Mall was canceled due to capacity limits, local officials and community members scrambled to relocate the event to Pear Blossom Park. An estimated 6,000 people attended, a turnout that local leaders described as unprecedented for the downtown area.

Guests