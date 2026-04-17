JPR reporters discuss salmon fishing, wildfire risk and library ruling

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week.

Top stories include:

California reopens salmon fishing, but Crescent City fishermen still shut out

California is reopening commercial salmon fishing after a three-year closure as fish populations rebound. But ongoing restrictions in Humboldt and Del Norte counties keep ports like Crescent City shut out, leaving local fishermen unable to benefit and coastal economies still struggling.

Grants Pass couple’s second try to leave library district fails

Josephine County commissioners denied a Grants Pass couple’s second attempt to opt out of the library district, ruling they can reasonably access services. Under Oregon law, property owners must prove service is infeasible, and commissioners said the couple, who live near a branch, did not meet that standard.

Crews race to clear wildfire fuels in Southern Oregon

Southwest Oregon contains 22 of the state's top 50 communities most at risk for wildfire. Crews\are working to reduce wildfire risk after a dry winter and low snowpack raised concerns about an active fire season. Contractors are thinning small trees and clearing brush near communities, focusing limited resources on high-risk areas while emphasizing ongoing maintenance and community-based prevention efforts.

Guests