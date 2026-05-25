JPR roundtable: Southern Oregon election results, Grants Pass homeless update, financial woes in Shasta County

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week.

Southern Oregon primary results 2026

In Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District, Republican incumbent Cliff Bentz secured his nomination easily, while former lawmaker Chris Beck emerged from a six-candidate Democratic field.

Meanwhile, the race for Jeff Golden’s open state senate seat remains narrow; Denise Krauss leads Tanya Morrow by roughly 200 votes to face Republican Brad Hicks in November.

Voters across the region showed strong support for local services, renewing tax levies for the Rogue Valley Transportation District and the Ashland School District, while approving a new operational levy for the Josephine County animal shelter.

In Josephine County, two commissioner races are headed for runoffs. Colleen Martin will face former commissioner John West, and Chad Hansen will compete against Mark Jones.

Grants Pass’ new homeless shelter delayed, but moving forward

Grants Pass is facing setbacks with Parker’s Place Village, a 150-bed homeless shelter utilizing refurbished shipping containers. Originally slated for a June 1st opening, the project is delayed due to shipping disruptions and site plan issues, though officials hope to begin a phased opening for 40 people shortly after the original deadline.

Federal changes could deepen Shasta County health budget woes

Shasta County Health and Human Services is navigating a $4 million shortfall. The deficit is attributed to low reimbursement rates and federal legislative shifts that may cause many Californians to lose MediCal coverage. To maintain operations, the county is considering staff furloughs and has approved a $10 million emergency loan.

Redding seeks new operator for Civic Auditorium after funding struggles

Redding is searching for a new operator for its civic auditorium after the nonprofit Advance Redding faced financial instability following the departure of Bethel Church’s ministry school sublease.

Guests