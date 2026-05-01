Regional news: JPR reporters discuss Shasta elections, SOU cuts and Asante deal

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week.

Measure B could reshape Shasta County elections, if courts allow it

Shasta County voters will consider Measure B in the June primary. The proposal would require one-day elections, hand-counted ballots and photo ID while sharply limiting vote-by-mail. Supporters say the measure would make elections more secure and restore public trust. Critics say it would disenfranchise voters, make elections harder to administer and likely violate state and federal law.

Consultant says SOU must act fast, has ‘no margin for error’

Southern Oregon University could run out of cash within 18 months without major cuts and structural changes, according to a preliminary consultant report. Deloitte recommends academic program cuts, outsourcing and other cost-saving measures, including potentially spinning off JPR. University leaders say the plan is stark but necessary to keep SOU operating.

Asante seeks exemption from regulatory review in Medford surgical center deal

Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center is asking for an emergency exemption from Oregon’s health care market oversight review so it can buy Surgery Center of Southern Oregon. State regulators paused the deal after Asante declined to provide some requested documents, including payer contracts.

Asante says the request is costly and time-consuming, and argues the surgery center could close without the sale. The Oregon Health Authority says the review is meant to ensure health care deals do not increase costs or reduce access.

Guests