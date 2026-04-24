JPR reporters discuss medical ambitions at Simpson University, zoo scandals, and local elections

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week.

Top stories include:

Simpson University proposes a medical school

Shasta County is facing a severe doctor shortage, declared a public health crisis last year. Simpson University in Redding has proposed opening a medical school by 2029 or 2030.

The university is seeking $10 million from the county toward a project estimated at $100 million to $150 million. Some supervisors support the plan’s potential benefits, while others question using funds set aside for jail overcrowding and cite limited public details.

Guilty pleas following the closure of a roadside zoo

In Coos County, West Coast Game Park Safari owner Brian Tenney pleaded guilty to 47 charges, including animal neglect and racketeering.

Prosecutors recommend a 90-month prison sentence and a ban on owning animals. The case follows years of documented neglect and a multi-agency raid that led to animals being relocated to sanctuaries.

Crowded field in Josephine County Comission race

Six candidates are running for a seat on the Josephine County Board of Commissioners ahead of the May 19 primary.

The race includes appointed incumbent Colleen Martin and former commissioner John West, who is seeking to return after a recall. Debates have focused on homelessness and economic development as the voter registration deadline nears.

Guests