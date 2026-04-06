JPR News: Legal and ethical tensions rise across southern Oregon governance

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week.

Top stories include:

Ethics allegations in Klamath County

Klamath County Commissioner Andrew Nichols has filed an ethics complaint against fellow Commissioner Derrick DeGroot, alleging he used his position for personal financial gain. The complaint says DeGroot directed staff to share nonpublic foreclosure data that helped a family member acquire property later transferred to him. DeGroot, who is seeking reelection in May, called the claims “rumors” and said he recuses himself when appropriate.

Labor strife in Klamath Falls schools

Support staff in the Klamath Falls City School District have filed a third unfair labor practices complaint amid an ongoing contract dispute. The union alleges a pattern of hostility, including restrictions on demonstrations and criticism of union leadership. District officials have pushed back on the union’s tactics. Both sides have entered mediation as the dispute over wages continues

Ashland’s civic space and property disputes

The Ashland City Council voted 5-1 to remove city offices from a community center after public opposition. Staff had relocated there after structural issues closed City Hall, but residents argued the renovated space should remain available for public use. The city is also facing a legal challenge from descendants tied to the original land deed, who argue the property must be used according to its historical terms or returned.

Guests