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Ashland council votes to remove city offices from community center

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published March 31, 2026 at 6:39 AM PDT
A two story grey building with large windows. A sign at the top of the building reads "city hall"
Roman Battaglia
/
Jefferson Public Radio
The Ashland City Hall building, across from Ashland Plaza

The Ashland City Council voted 5-1 to ban the use of the newly renovated community center as office space.

The fire marshal closed Ashland’s City Hall in mid-February after an inspection found a broken roof rafter.

The city moved 13 employees into the community center, the only city-owned building large enough to accommodate them. The city has spent $1.4 million renovating the center since its closure in 2019.

At a special meeting Friday, the Ashland City Council voted 5-1 to ban the use of the newly renovated community center as office space.

Councilor Gina DuQuenne said the city should have been more transparent.

“After seven years, no community events had been there, no ceremonies, no memorials, no celebrations," DuQuenne said. "The first thing that happened was for the city to move into the community center without a grand opening, a ribbon cutting, a tour or anything. To me, that was not acceptable.”

City Manager Sabrina Cotta was not available to attend the special meeting. Deputy City Manager Jordan Rooklyn said officials chose the community center to avoid dispersing staff across multiple locations or requiring remote work.

Several residents said they don’t want the community center to be used as office space.

"You mayor and council, are to represent the people, not the corporation, not the assets — the people of flesh and bone to whom you swore an oath," former Mayor Julie Akins said. "It is your responsibility to rewrite the narrative as such, open public buildings to the public, inform the staff that they serve you and serve the people."

The city expects the center to reopen in May, when staff are expected to move out. Alternatives include remote work, using other buildings or a space-sharing agreement with Southern Oregon University.

Legal fight over City Hall continues

The city's legal fight over City Hall also continues, with the property owners claiming it should be returned to them.

The Helman family deeded the land to the city in 1884 on the condition that it be used for a city plaza, town hall and jail. Ashland is now suing to obtain full ownership, arguing the restrictions should no longer apply because the city stopped operating a jail there in 1970 and no descendants objected.

On Friday, six descendants of the Helman family filed a counterclaim, arguing the city hasn't broken its agreement with the Helman family and that it should continue to be enforced.

"The deed does not require continuous incarceration use of the jail facilities, nor does it prohibit the City from utilizing alternative correctional facilities," the filing states

The descendants also argue the building’s closure could violate the deed, potentially requiring the city to return the property or compensate the family.

The city is working to repair the roof rafter and reopen the building in the coming months. Rooklyn said additional repairs, estimated at about $500,000, are needed before staff can return.
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Politics & Government Top StoriesOregon NewsAshlandAshland City CouncilAppfeed
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
See stories by Roman Battaglia
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