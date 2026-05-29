School consolidation, smokejumpers and redistricting

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the news stories they've been working on this week.

McKinleyville Union School District to consolidate buildings for financial reasons

Faced with declining enrollment and financial pressures, the McKinleyville Union School District is consolidating from three schools to two. District leaders say the move will save about $600,000 a year while avoiding layoffs and preserving student services.

What it will take to represent California’s largest congressional district

California's 2nd Congressional District now stretches from Marin County to the Oregon border, giving Rep. Jared Huffman a constituency with diverse priorities. Wildfire management, timber and wolf conflicts are among the issues shaping the district's political future.

A new class of cadets learns to climb trees and sew to become smokejumpers

At California's only smokejumper base in Redding, recruits are training for one of wildland firefighting's most demanding jobs. Along with parachuting into remote fires, they learn to sew and repair their own gear and retrieve equipment from treetops after a jump.

Northern California sheriffs on alert for human trafficking at illegal cannabis sites

Mendocino County deputies are receiving specialized training to identify signs of human trafficking at illegal cannabis grows. The effort aims to help law enforcement recognize and assist workers who may be living under coercion or forced labor conditions.

Guests