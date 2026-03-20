Hospital rescue, offshore wind gaps and rural healthcare training

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week. Top stories include:

Lifeline for coastal health care

Oregon lawmakers approved a $44 million loan guarantee to stabilize Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay, allowing it to refinance debt and avoid major service cuts. Without the support, the hospital risked shrinking from more than 170 beds to about 50, threatening access to care on the South Coast.

Navigating the winds of change

A new national report says offshore wind development on the West Coast needs better planning, communication and community engagement. Researchers found federal agencies have struggled to build trust with coastal communities and recommended improving leasing processes, increasing outreach and coordinating more closely with other agencies to address concerns from fisheries, shipping and local stakeholders.

Growing local medical talent

Umpqua Community College is partnering with Pacific University to create a streamlined pathway into pharmacy careers, allowing students to begin coursework locally before transferring. The program aims to expand access to healthcare training and help address workforce shortages in rural Oregon.

Guests