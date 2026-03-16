Umpqua Community College streamlines pathway to pharmacy degree with new partnership

Students pursuing careers in the pharmacy industry will now have an easier path forward at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg and Chemeketa Community College in Salem.

Those colleges are partnering with Pacific University to streamline the process for students to get their Doctor of Pharmacy degree.

Randy Hubbard, dean of advanced medical program partnerships at UCC, said the goal is for students to then return to Douglas County to complete their clinical rotations.

"It just provides a very smooth pathway from UCC through the universities and back home. The focus is to try to keep the talent local," he said. "The retention and recruitment has been difficult for many years. When you look at rural America, when you have three out of every four students move out of your town to go get an education and stay away, you're losing a lot of talent."

Through the program, students can take their prerequisite courses at UCC, first receiving a two-year associate’s degree, before transferring to Pacific University to earn their Doctor of Pharmacy degree in either three or five years.

“This pharmacy track partnership provides students with a unique, clearly defined and accessible route to pursue an advanced healthcare career through our Doctor of Pharmacy degree,” Marketa Marvanova, dean of Pacific’s School of Pharmacy, said in a press release. “This partnership strengthens Oregon’s healthcare workforce pipeline by expanding educational access, promoting career growth and supporting local students who aspire to make a meaningful impact in patient care and community health.”

The program is currently accepting applications.

Hubbard hopes it will make the transition from the college to Pacific University smoother for students.

"While they're here at UCC, they will have access to the program director, the advising team and anything else at Pacific," he said. "They'll essentially be like a student there too. So they'll be able to talk to the financial aid people. It just really makes things simple."

According to the press release, more than 200 pharmacies have closed in Oregon since 2008, and there will be a nationwide shortage of almost 5,000 pharmacists in 10 years.