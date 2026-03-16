Competitive elections and fiscal challenges in the Pacific Northwest

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week. Top stories include:

Who's running for office

Candidates are beginning to file for local offices across Southern Oregon and Northern California as election season gets underway. Several races are already drawing multiple candidates, including contests for the Josephine County Board of Commissioners and the Shasta County Board of Supervisors. S

The filings set the stage for potentially competitive primaries and general elections later this year, as voters across the region weigh choices about local leadership on issues ranging from government operations to elections oversight and county policy.

Jackson County Fire District 5 navigates massive debt and legal hurdles

Leaders of Jackson County Fire District 5 decided not to pursue a property tax levy this spring despite ongoing financial challenges. The district faces about $8.2 million in debt alongside a $1.4 million FEMA loan.

After jail deaths, Shasta County picks new medical provider

Shasta County supervisors approved a $25 million contract with Virginia-based Mediko to provide health care at the county jail. The new three-year deal follows five in-custody deaths and concerns about understaffing. Officials say the contract will significantly increase medical staffing at the jail.

California reviews wolf-livestock compensation program

California wildlife officials are reviewing the state’s Wolf-Livestock Compensation Program, which reimburses ranchers for losses and prevention costs linked to wolves. Since 2021, the program has paid $3.6 million, including $2 million in Siskiyou County.

Guests