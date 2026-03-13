California reviews wolf-livestock compensation program for ranchers

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is reviewing its Wolf-Livestock Compensation Program, which helps ranchers cover costs associated with the reintroduction of wolves.

Since legislation passed in 2021, the program has paid out $3.6 million to offset direct and indirect costs of wolf predation. Grants also fund nonlethal deterrence such as fencing or livestock guardian dogs.

Last month, CDFW held a workshop with stakeholders, including the California Farm Bureau, the California Cattlemen's Association and the Western Landowners Alliance, to discuss possible adjustments to the program.

State gray wolf coordinator Axel Hunnicutt said the program currently has about $2 million. The agency plans to survey participants to measure the program’s impact and look for areas of improvement.

“Do people feel like they were fairly compensated for different aspects, or is there a different way that we can better administer those funds for better longevity and program persistence?” Hunnicutt said.

He said the current funding would not last long if opened for all aspects of the program. Officials may consider prioritizing certain grants, such as compensation for direct livestock losses, or focusing funds in specific regions.

Siskiyou County, home to the Whaleback pack , has received 67% of the program’s funding so far. Most of that $2 million went to nonlethal deterrence such as fencing or alarm systems for ranchers.

As of October 2025, wolves had killed or injured at least 20 livestock animals in Siskiyou County. The Whaleback pack grew by at least 10 pups last year.