© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Jefferson Exchange

Lawsuit seeks mandate for federal government to protect gray wolves

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published December 16, 2025 at 2:50 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Oregon gray wolf sitting. It wears an electronic tracking band around its neck.
Center for Biological Diversity
The Center for Biological Diversity is suing to force the Trump administration to follow an agreement to protect the gray wolf population in Oregon under the Endangered Species Act, which was established during the Biden administration.

The Center for Biological Diversity filed a notice of intent to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, alleging the agency failed to develop a national gray wolf recovery plan as required under the Endangered Species Act. Two years ago, the nonprofit won a similar lawsuit.

The Trump administration published a finding in November that protecting the gray wolf under the Endangered Species Act is “no longer appropriate” and that the agency would not develop an updated recovery plan.

The agency’s recent finding reflects a policy reversal. In 2024, under the Biden administration, the Fish and Wildlife Service announced a national recovery plan for gray wolves, following an agreement reached after a 2022 lawsuit seeking a national wolf recovery plan.

Collette Adkins, director of the carnivore conservation program and a senior attorney at the center, discusses details of the current lawsuit and the importance of federal protection for gray wolves.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange AppfeedJefferson Exchange
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay