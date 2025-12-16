© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Jefferson Exchange

JX Meets local leaders: Susie Baugh, Mayor of Anderson, CA

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published December 16, 2025 at 3:19 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Anderson, California Mayor Susie Baugh
Susie Baugh
Anderson, California Mayor Susie Baugh

As part of its ongoing series featuring local leaders, the JX speaks with Susie Baugh, mayor of Anderson, California. The city, located 10 miles south of Redding in Shasta County, has a population of about 11,000.

Baugh has lived in Anderson her entire life and now raises her family there. She points to the city’s scenic beauty and family-friendly atmosphere as key strengths, while also discussing the challenges Anderson faces and her outlook for its future as she approaches the end of her term.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange AppfeedJefferson Exchange
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay