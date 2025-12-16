JX Meets local leaders: Susie Baugh, Mayor of Anderson, CA

As part of its ongoing series featuring local leaders, the JX speaks with Susie Baugh, mayor of Anderson, California. The city, located 10 miles south of Redding in Shasta County, has a population of about 11,000.

Baugh has lived in Anderson her entire life and now raises her family there. She points to the city’s scenic beauty and family-friendly atmosphere as key strengths, while also discussing the challenges Anderson faces and her outlook for its future as she approaches the end of her term.