Oregon musicians say isolation is holding them back

A statewide listening tour found that Oregon musicians want more opportunities to connect with one another and more help navigating the business side of their work.

MusicOregon met with 130 people during nine events between May and July. The 1,500-mile tour included stops in Bend, Tillamook, Eugene and Jacksonville.

Board President Tim Wilson said musicians across the state described feeling isolated from other artists and music professionals.

One potential solution is a statewide directory of musicians, venues and other businesses connected to the industry.

MusicOregon Tim Wilson, board president, MusicOregon

“What musicians are looking for is a directory that could be useful not only to musicians but other music-related businesses,” Wilson said.

MusicOregon also plans to develop regional forums where artists can meet and build connections across communities.

The tour followed MusicOregon’s merger with MusicPortland, a Portland trade association formed in 2018. MusicOregon itself was established in 2022 as a charitable nonprofit.

Wilson said the merger allows MusicOregon to expand its advocacy and programs beyond the Portland area.

The listening tour, funded by the Oregon Community Foundation, also found demand for professional development. Wilson said independent musicians often operate as small businesses without formal training in marketing, accounting or administration.

“There’s a real need for training on the music business side,” he said. “On management, on accounting, on how they promote themselves — and social media is changing all of these kinds of dynamics.”

MusicOregon plans to use the findings to shape its statewide programs, partnerships and advocacy.

Guest