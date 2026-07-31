Flynn Creek Circus brings storytelling and acrobatics to Ashland

Flynn Creek Circus returns to Ashland in August with performances under the big top and a series of workshops at ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum.

Philip Pavliger The Flynn Creek Circus performs in Ashland Aug 19-23. Clinics are offered to the public during the week leading up to performances.

The touring circus combines acrobatics with original storytelling rather than presenting a series of standalone acts. The company also performs without animals, focusing instead on human performers.

Artistic Director Blaze Birge said the company's shows are built around original stories woven together with circus arts.

"I don't want to call it a play because it's a circus, but a story interwoven with acrobatics," Birge said.

Birge said her background in philosophy and theater has influenced the company's approach, moving beyond the traditional format of unrelated circus acts connected by a master of ceremonies.

Technical Director David Jones said the company's focus has always been on human performance.

"Humans are pretty good at telling stories and expressing themselves," Jones said. "We've never had animals in our show. "

Jones said performing without animals allows the troupe to focus on original acts and custom-built equipment.

Events

Flynn Creek Circus will offer workshops Aug. 12-19 for children, adults and advanced students, with instruction in skills such as aerial silks and Chinese pole.

Performances run Aug. 14-23 under the big top at ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum, including family matinees and a 21-and-older show featuring adult comedy.

Tickets and workshop registration are available on the Flynn Creek Circus website.

Guests