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The Creative Way

Flynn Creek Circus brings storytelling and acrobatics to Ashland

By Vanessa Finney
Published July 31, 2026 at 3:15 PM PDT
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The Flynn Creek Circus performs in Ashland Aug 19-23, 2026.
Philip Pavliger
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Courtesy of Flynn Creek Circus
The Flynn Creek Circus performs in Ashland Aug. 19-23, 2026.

Flynn Creek Circus returns to Ashland in August with performances under the big top and a series of workshops at ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum.

The Flynn Creek Circus performs in Ashland Aug 19-23. Clinics are offered to the public during the week leading up to performances.
Philip Pavliger
The Flynn Creek Circus performs in Ashland Aug 19-23. Clinics are offered to the public during the week leading up to performances.

The touring circus combines acrobatics with original storytelling rather than presenting a series of standalone acts. The company also performs without animals, focusing instead on human performers.

Artistic Director Blaze Birge said the company's shows are built around original stories woven together with circus arts.

"I don't want to call it a play because it's a circus, but a story interwoven with acrobatics," Birge said.

Birge said her background in philosophy and theater has influenced the company's approach, moving beyond the traditional format of unrelated circus acts connected by a master of ceremonies.

Technical Director David Jones said the company's focus has always been on human performance.

"Humans are pretty good at telling stories and expressing themselves," Jones said. "We've never had animals in our show. "

Jones said performing without animals allows the troupe to focus on original acts and custom-built equipment.

Events

  • Flynn Creek Circus will offer workshops Aug. 12-19 for children, adults and advanced students, with instruction in skills such as aerial silks and Chinese pole.
  • Performances run Aug. 14-23 under the big top at ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum, including family matinees and a 21-and-older show featuring adult comedy.
  • Tickets and workshop registration are available on the Flynn Creek Circus website.

Guests

  • Blaze Birge, Artistic Director, Flynn Creek Circus
  • David Jones, Technical Director, Flynn Creek Circus
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Vanessa Finney
Vanessa Finney is JPR's All Things Considered host. She also produces the Jefferson Exchange segments My Better Half - exploring how people are thriving in the second half of their lives - and The Creative Way, which profiles regional artists.
See stories by Vanessa Finney