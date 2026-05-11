Ashland Fringe Festival returns with eclectic art and local performers

Ashland is preparing for a wave of eccentric, out-of-the-box creativity as the Ashland Fringe Festival takes over the city from May 15-17.

Featuring 55 live events and 11 visual arts installations, the festival, now a standalone nonprofit, continues its mission to amplify underrepresented voices and connect them with the Rogue Valley community.

Executive Director Mary Snelgrove said the festival's focus remains local.

"About 80% of our artists are local," Snelgrove said.

She added that the organization’s mission is to increase access to the arts by keeping the festival free and open to the public.

The diverse lineup includes theater, film, and eclectic arts such as puppetry and drag, alongside interactive experiences like wheat-paste workshops in Lithia Park.

One local highlight is Mitchell Winters, the creative force behind the indie rock/electronic pop project Slow Corpse, which performs Saturday at the Butler Bandshell in Lithia Park.

The band got its start at the Ashland Fringe Festival, and Winters said the event reflects the festival’s grassroots spirit. Having built his career with a simple home studio, he encouraged aspiring artists to start creating with whatever tools they have.

"I encourage people, don't worry about having big crazy stuff," Winters said. "You can get this stuff down with just a computer."

Winters said the festival has helped artists build both confidence and community.

“Our first year at Fringe really showed me that if you put your mind to it, people are going to come and support you,” he said.

From films focused on sustainability to music from Southern Oregon University students, the Ashland Fringe Festival offers events for a wide range of interests. Most performances and installations will take place in and around Lithia Park.

Guests

Mary Snelgrove , founder, Ashland Fringe Festival

, founder, Ashland Fringe Festival Mitchell Winters, band leader, Slow Corpse

Event