From local stories to Western epics, AIFF returns to Ashland

The Ashland Independent Film Festival returns next week, marking its 25th anniversary of bringing independent cinema to the Rogue Valley.

The festival runs April 23-26 and features more than 40 programs across four venues, including narrative and documentary films.

Programming director Aura Johnson said films are grouped into tracks such as environmentalism, activism and portrait documentaries, though many resist easy categorization.

She said recurring themes often emerge across selections.

“Sometimes themes do sort of arise, and it almost feels like a collective unconscious coming to the surface,” Johnson said.

This year’s lineup includes local films “Trash Baby” and “A Simple Machine,” as well as the festival's Rogue Award presentation to interactive filmmaker Sam Green.

One of the festival’s featured films is “Dead Souls,” directed by Alex Cox. The film adapts the 19th-century novel by Nikolai Gogol, reimagining it as a Western set in 1890.

Cox, known for films such as “Repo Man,” used crowdfunding to finance the project and maintain creative control.

“I’m always looking to find an excuse to make a cowboy film,” Cox said.

He described the Western’s appeal as rooted in its “transgressive nature,” noting the genre’s revival in the 1960s as a more cynical portrayal of the American West.

The festival opens with “The Big Cheese,” a documentary centered on cheesemonger Sam Rollins.

Organizers say the film reflects the festival’s connection to the local community. Events throughout the weekend include filmmaker discussions and interactive experiences, such as cheese tastings.

For more information on venues, times and tickets, visit the festival website at ashlandfilm.org.

Guests