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The Creative Way

After years on Broadway, Steffanie Leigh comes home to Ashland

By Vanessa Finney
Published June 5, 2026 at 3:39 PM PDT
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Broadway’s Steffanie Leigh is back home at Ashland High School's Theatre to premiere a new solo cabaret about her lifelong relationship with her voice.
Steffanie Leigh
Broadway’s Steffanie Leigh is back home at Ashland High School's Theatre to premiere a new solo cabaret about her lifelong relationship with her voice.

Ashland native and Broadway performer Steffanie Leigh is returning to the stage where her theater career began.

After a three-year run as Mary Poppins on Broadway, Leigh will perform her one-woman cabaret, "My Little Voice," at Ashland High School Theatre on June 12.

Leigh said the performance feels like a full-circle moment and a tribute to the community that helped shape her career.

"I feel so lucky to have grown up here," she said. "I absolutely fell in love with theater here."

Leigh credits local mentors and a partnership between Ashland High School and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival with helping prepare her for a professional career.

While her career has taken her from Broadway to international tours performing Disney music, "My Little Voice" explores her relationship with her singing voice.

The production also reunites her with director Richard Jessup, who taught her dance in Ashland and directed her senior musical.

"He has made me so much better in this," Leigh said.

Guest

Event

  • "My Little Voice" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. June 12 at Ashland High School Theatre.

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Vanessa Finney
Vanessa Finney is JPR's All Things Considered host. She also produces the Jefferson Exchange segments My Better Half - exploring how people are thriving in the second half of their lives - and The Creative Way, which profiles regional artists.
See stories by Vanessa Finney