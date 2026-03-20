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The Creative Way

Grammy-winning singer Cecilia Duarte brings global nature-themed program to Ashland

By Vanessa Finney
Published March 20, 2026 at 4:48 PM PDT
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Singer Cecilia Duarte performs at a microphone, standing at a music stand in a recital hall.
Natalie Golay
/
JPR
Grammy-winning vocalist Cecilia Duarte performs during a JPR Live Session ahead of her Ashland concert.

Grammy-winning vocalist Cecilia Duarte will bring a global repertoire to Ashland in a program centered on nature and cultural expression.

The performance, titled “For Love of Nature,” will be presented Sunday, March 22, at the Southern Oregon University Music Recital Hall. Produced by Anima Mundi Productions as part of its “Heart of Humanity” series, the concert features Duarte alongside percussionist Jesus Pacheco and pianist Ana Maria Otamendi.

The program brings together works by composers including Ottorino Respighi, Alberto Ginastera and Claude Debussy, exploring how different cultures and eras interpret the natural world.

"The theme that unites all of these songs is nature," Duarte said. "It’s actually coming from different countries of the world... they still have a very different flavor not only in the language, but in the way nature is portrayed."

Duarte, who was born in Mexico and is now based in Houston, is known for performing across genres, from Renaissance music to Latin American jazz standards. She said that versatility requires deep cultural immersion.

"We always work very hard on the diction, pronouncing the language properly, to be able to sound as close to a native speaker," Duarte said, adding that performers must understand the meaning behind the words as well as their pronunciation.

Duarte described the process as ongoing.

“It’s work that never stops,” she said.

The performance also marks a return to Ashland. Duarte last visited in 2021, when pandemic restrictions and regional wildfires limited in-person events. This time, she said, she is looking forward to performing live and engaging with the audience.

“We make it interactive. We talk to people," she said. "We are very much looking forward to singing live."

Guest

  • Cecilia Duarte, Grammy-winning singer

Event

  • Cecilia Duarte will perform Sunday, March 22, at 3 p.m. at the Southern Oregon University Music Recital Hall, joined by percussionist Jesus Pacheco and pianist Ana Maria Otamendi.
    A pianist and percussionist perform in a Jefferson Public Radio studio, seated at a grand piano with sheet music and microphones during a live session.
    Natalie Golay
    /
    JPR
    Pianist Ana Maria Otamendi and percussionist Jesus Pacheco perform during a Jefferson Public Radio live session alongside vocalist Cecilia Duarte.
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Vanessa Finney
Vanessa Finney is JPR's All Things Considered host. She also produces the Jefferson Exchange segments My Better Half - exploring how people are thriving in the second half of their lives - and The Creative Way, which profiles regional artists.
See stories by Vanessa Finney