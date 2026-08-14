An Oregon literary magazine finds new life in the digital age

After several years on hiatus, the Northwest Review has relaunched as an independent, nonprofit digital magazine produced in partnership with the University of Oregon.

Founded at the university in 1957, the journal has published early work by writers including Ken Kesey and George Saunders. Its latest revival brings the publication back to Eugene, where undergraduate and MFA students work alongside professional editors to produce the journal.

Editor-in-chief Brian Trapp said he is excited to revive the literary publication in partnership with the university.

“We're really proud to bring it back,” Trapp said.

The journal relies heavily on its open submissions to find new writers. Trapp said that process remains central to its mission.

“We are really committed to that process,” Trapp said. “What makes a great literary journal is giving a platform for beginning writers trying to hone their voice and offering them up to the literary world.”

The relaunched Northwest Review plans to publish two issues a year, along with reviews and interviews with Northwest writers online throughout the year.

The revival received a $17,530 grant from the University of Oregon’s Williams Instructional Fund.

Trapp said literary journals also have an important role to play at a time when artificial intelligence can generate stories, essays and poetry.

"We're getting inundated by AI slop,” Trapp said. “What it means to be human and what stories matter now to humans is more important than ever.”

The Northwest Review accepts submissions from writers in the United States and abroad.

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