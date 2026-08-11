Eugene festival traces the musical currents connecting Brazil and the U.S.

Brazilian and American music have influenced each other for generations, from jazz and samba to bossa nova. A Eugene music festival is exploring those connections and the cultural exchanges that helped shape them.

The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts will hold its 35th Oregon Festival of American Music Aug. 12-22 in Eugene. This year’s festival, “Beyond the Sea: Crosscurrents and Convergences,” examines the international influences on American music, with a particular focus on the musical relationship between the United States and Brazil.

Founded in 1991 by Jim and Ginevra Ralph, The Shedd has grown from a weekend festival focused on classical music into a year-round arts organization. It now operates seven concert series, a music school and community programs.

“For us, music is one of the tools with which we accomplish the goals of creating community, through creation, education and celebration,” said Jim Ralph, the institute’s executive director.

The festival is part of The Shedd’s broader effort to build programming around the interests of its community. Jim Ralph said organizers try to listen to audiences rather than dictate what they should appreciate.

“Let's figure out what they really care about and really have an institution which assists that in happening,” he said.

Accessibility has also become a significant part of The Shedd’s work. Ginevra Ralph, the institute’s director of community and cultural services, leads its Center for Hearing Access.

The center grew out of The Shedd’s work installing hearing loops, which transmit sound directly to compatible hearing aids and cochlear implants.

“And what's interesting, the reason we founded the center was that we put in hearing loops,” Ginevra Ralph said, describing them as “the absolute best assistive listening system.”

Ginevra Ralph has also received the Hearing Loss Association of America’s National Get in the Hearing Loop Award for her work on hearing accessibility.

Event

The Oregon Festival of American Music runs Aug. 12-22 at The Shedd in Eugene.

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