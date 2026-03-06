© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Creative Way

At the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, 'Come From Away' finds humanity after tragedy

By Vanessa Finney,
Mike Green
Published March 6, 2026 at 2:23 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
A sign in Gander, Newfoundland, referencing the story behind the musical “Come From Away,” stands beside a memorial made from twisted steel from the World Trade Center.
EWY Media - stock.adobe.com
A sign in Gander, Newfoundland, highlights the story behind the musical “Come From Away.” After the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, 38 planes carrying about 7,000 passengers were diverted to the town, where residents housed and fed stranded travelers.

At its core, the Tony Award-winning musical “Come From Away” is a story about how communities respond to crisis with generosity and compassion.

The production, opening March 14 at the Angus Bowmer Theatre in Ashland, tells the true story of 7,000 airline passengers stranded in Gander, Newfoundland, when 38 planes were diverted there after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. In the days that followed, residents of the small Canadian town housed and fed travelers from around the world.

Despite widespread fear and uncertainty in the days after the attacks, Gander residents welcomed people who spoke different languages and came from different backgrounds.

“One of the lines that I think is super powerful in the play is that the reason this area was chosen was that the casualty count would be low in comparison to landing in other places,” director Laurie Woolery said.

Even with that grim reality, she said, the community chose to welcome the stranded passengers.

“It becomes an incredibly moving story about being a good neighbor,” Woolery said.

Tribute to Ashland’s resilience

Woolery said the story resonates with the Ashland community, pointing to moments when residents have rallied to support one another, including after the 2020 Almeda fire, when the Oregon Shakespeare Festival campus served as a distribution site for relief supplies.

“I really wanted this play to be a love letter and a thank-you letter to this community and the people who have supported this festival over the decades,” she said.

Woolery said the production centers on a simple idea: recognizing shared humanity and choosing compassion over fear.

Influenced by the musical’s Celtic-inspired score, the choreography emphasizes communal movement while reflecting the physical strain of the experience, including scenes depicting passengers sitting on grounded planes for hours.

Cast of Come From Away, playing at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, March 14 - Oct 26, 2026.
OSF
Cast of "Come From Away," playing at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, March 14 through Oct. 26, 2026.

The production features many longtime Oregon Shakespeare Festival performers. Ten of the 12 cast members are returning company actors.

Among them is David Kelly, whom Woolery described as the “artistic mayor of Ashland.” Woolery said the familiarity of the cast reinforces the musical’s focus on community.

The production required actors to portray multiple role with minimal staging.

Choreographer Min-Sook Hitt said the goal was to develop a movement style that felt natural as actors shifted between characters within seconds.

The staging uses simple elements, including chairs rearranged to represent locations such as buses, planes and restaurants.

Event

  • Come From Away” runs March 14 through Oct. 24, 2026, at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s Angus Bowmer Theatre in Ashland.

Guests

  • Laurie Woolery, director
  • Sunny Min-Sook Hitt, choreographer
'Come From Away' director Laurie Woolery (left) and choreographer Sunny Min-Sook Hitt (right) join JPR Arts reporter Vanessa Finney, host of The Creative Way podcast, in the JPR studio on March 6, 2026.
JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay
'Come From Away' director Laurie Woolery (left) and choreographer Sunny Min-Sook Hitt (right) join JPR Arts reporter Vanessa Finney, host of The Creative Way podcast, in the JPR studio on March 6, 2026.

Tags
The Creative Way Jefferson ExchangeAppfeed
Vanessa Finney
Vanessa Finney is JPR's All Things Considered host. She also produces the Jefferson Exchange segments My Better Half - exploring how people are thriving in the second half of their lives - and The Creative Way, which profiles regional artists.
See stories by Vanessa Finney
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green