B.A.S.E. founder launches new "Black Cultural Legacy" series in southern Oregon

On The Creative Way, host Vanessa Finney talks with Vance Beach, executive director of Black Alliance & Social Empowerment (BASE), and artist Crystal Profitt about a new project centered on Black history, identity, and creative expression in southern Oregon.

BASE, a Medford-based nonprofit, works to build connection, collaboration, and opportunity for Black communities across the region. With support from a grant from the Oregon Cultural Trust, the organization is launching Black Cultural Legacy, a new series that highlights Black stories through art and cultural programming.

One of the first initiatives is "Don’t Touch My Hair," an art exhibition conceived by Profitt. Beach also discusses his role curating upcoming exhibitions at Rogue Gallery and other venues, and how BASE is using art as a tool for visibility and cultural preservation.

Vance Beach, executive director of Black Alliance & Social Empowerment

Crystal Profitt, artist

