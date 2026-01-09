© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Creative Way

B.A.S.E. founder launches new "Black Cultural Legacy" series in southern Oregon

By Vanessa Finney
Published January 9, 2026 at 1:45 PM PST
Vance Beach is Executive Director of the Black Alliance & Social Empowerment (B.A.S.E.) of Southern Oregon.
Vance Beach is Executive Director of the Black Alliance & Social Empowerment (B.A.S.E.) of Southern Oregon.

On The Creative Way, host Vanessa Finney talks with Vance Beach, executive director of Black Alliance & Social Empowerment (BASE), and artist Crystal Profitt about a new project centered on Black history, identity, and creative expression in southern Oregon.

BASE, a Medford-based nonprofit, works to build connection, collaboration, and opportunity for Black communities across the region. With support from a grant from the Oregon Cultural Trust, the organization is launching Black Cultural Legacy, a new series that highlights Black stories through art and cultural programming.

One of the first initiatives is "Don’t Touch My Hair," an art exhibition conceived by Profitt. Beach also discusses his role curating upcoming exhibitions at Rogue Gallery and other venues, and how BASE is using art as a tool for visibility and cultural preservation.

Guest

  • Vance Beach, executive director of Black Alliance & Social Empowerment
  • Crystal Profitt, artist

Event

  • "Don't Touch My Hair: An Interactive Crowned Experience" runs through January 24 at the Langford Art Gallery, 4850 S Pacific Hwy, Phoenix, Oregon 97535.

Vanessa Finney
Vanessa Finney is JPR's All Things Considered host. She also produces the Jefferson Exchange segments My Better Half - exploring how people are thriving in the second half of their lives - and The Creative Way, which profiles regional artists.
