Ashland tech veteran builds art museum for the digital age

A new online platform aims to make fine art more accessible by turning museum visits into immersive digital experiences.

The Art Authority Museum is a virtual institution founded by Ashland resident Alan Oppenheimer, a former Apple engineer. The project is built around a simple goal, Oppenheimer said: to “bring all the world’s art to all the world” using the immersive capabilities of Apple’s Vision Pro headset.

Alan Oppenheimer Alan Oppenheimer wearing Apple Vision Pro, which gives wearers an immersive art experience

The platform allows visitors to explore exhibitions 24/7 from anywhere, without a physical museum space. While Art Authority Museum can be accessed on iPhones and Macs, Oppenheimer said the Vision Pro offers a more “transcendent” experience, using AI-driven spatial design to let users step inside iconic works such as Leonardo DaVinci's "The Last Supper."

Members can curate personalized virtual lounges and instantly generate rooms filled with artworks similar to their favorite pieces. The platform’s flexibility also allows exhibitions to launch in days rather than the years often required by traditional museums.

Despite its focus on virtual reality, Oppenheimer said the technology is designed to support — not replace — physical museums, comparing it to the role museum websites now play.

Art Authority Museum operates on a hybrid model, offering a free lobby experience alongside paid memberships for full access. The platform also sells high-quality art prints, providing additional support for artists and museums.

