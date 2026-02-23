© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Creative Way

Southern Oregon Repertory Singers highlight Britten and Mozart in concert

By Vanessa Finney
Published February 23, 2026 at 11:52 AM PST
Music Director Paul French and the Southern Oregon Repertory Singers.
Southern Oregon Repertory Singers
Music Director Paul French and the Southern Oregon Repertory Singers.

The Southern Oregon Repertory Singers will present "Grace Before Sleep" this March, a concert centered on music’s ability to inspire gratitude in difficult times.

Music director Paul French highlights Benjamin Britten, a composer he considers the most influential of the 20th century. He notes that Britten’s "Hymn to St. Cecilia" anchors the program, invoking the patron saint of music to “appear and inspire” musicians and ignite creativity.

Rock star return
The performance marks the group’s 40th anniversary and the return of guest actor Geoffrey Riley, who portrays Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. He describes this role as an "emcee with an Austrian accent."

While Riley jokes that the period wig is "a little itchy," but French said the theatrical element reflects Mozart’s lasting influence. French added that Mozart’s work feels “touched by the divine,” making it a fitting tribute for the milestone season.

Beyond the classics, the concert features modern prodigy Jacob Collier, whom French compared to Mozart for his ability to bridge traditional choral and modern pop music.

Event

  • The Southern Oregon Repetory Singers perform their concert "Grace Before Sleep" on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 8, 2026, at 2 p.m. in Southern Oregon University’s Music Recital Hall.

Guests

  • Geoffrey Riley, former host of the Jefferson Exchange
  • Paul French, music director, Southern Oregon Repertory Singers

Vanessa Finney
Vanessa Finney is JPR's All Things Considered host. She also produces the Jefferson Exchange segments My Better Half - exploring how people are thriving in the second half of their lives - and The Creative Way, which profiles regional artists.
