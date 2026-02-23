Southern Oregon Repertory Singers highlight Britten and Mozart in concert

The Southern Oregon Repertory Singers will present "Grace Before Sleep" this March, a concert centered on music’s ability to inspire gratitude in difficult times.

Music director Paul French highlights Benjamin Britten, a composer he considers the most influential of the 20th century. He notes that Britten’s "Hymn to St. Cecilia" anchors the program, invoking the patron saint of music to “appear and inspire” musicians and ignite creativity.

Rock star return

The performance marks the group’s 40th anniversary and the return of guest actor Geoffrey Riley, who portrays Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. He describes this role as an "emcee with an Austrian accent."

While Riley jokes that the period wig is "a little itchy," but French said the theatrical element reflects Mozart’s lasting influence. French added that Mozart’s work feels “touched by the divine,” making it a fitting tribute for the milestone season.

Beyond the classics, the concert features modern prodigy Jacob Collier, whom French compared to Mozart for his ability to bridge traditional choral and modern pop music.

Event

The Southern Oregon Repetory Singers perform their concert "Grace Before Sleep" on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 8, 2026, at 2 p.m. in Southern Oregon University’s Music Recital Hall.

