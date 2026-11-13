From dental assisting to artisan scoops: how Elise Federspiel adds natural flavors to the Rogue Valley

After spending over 20 years as a dental assistant, Elise Federspiel decided it was time for a fresh start. Moving from Seattle to Oregon six years ago with her husband, she quickly noticed that nobody in the area was making ice cream from scratch.

“So, I thought maybe an ice cream business is something that I could do to bring to the area,” Federspiel said.

Driven by a passion for baking and entertaining, Federspiel spent a year perfecting her dairy base and two years developing her vegan base. Her philosophy focuses on clean ingredients and natural balance.

Courtesy of Travelers Ice Cream Elise and Zeb Federspiel, owners of Travelers Ice Cream in southern Oregon.

“I try to use less sugar in my ice cream in general because I feel like that masks the flavors of the natural fruits and things that I'm putting into them,” Federspiel said.

Choosing to avoid corn syrup and additives, she crafts recipes using local Rogue Valley pears, fresh mint, and specialty miso.

“I make everything from scratch,” Federspiel said.

After wrapping up her fifth season operating primarily outdoors, Travelers Ice Cream is preparing for its next major milestone: a permanent storefront. Federspiel plans to offer her rotating library of over 30 unique flavors year-round alongside homemade baked goods.

“So I feel like we have a good customer base now,” Federspiel said. “A lot of people know who we are.”

While searching for a retail space, Federspiel is taking a patient approach.

“When the right space opens up, then it'll be right,” she said.

Local fans can still buy pints and scoops at spots like Relic Winery in Jacksonville and The Drift Collective in Ashland. Reflecting on her career pivot, Federspiel expressed no second thoughts.

“No, I've never missed the dental office,” she smiled.

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