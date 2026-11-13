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Savor

From dental assisting to artisan scoops: how Elise Federspiel adds natural flavors to the Rogue Valley

By William Smith
Published November 13, 2026 at 3:55 PM PST
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Travelers Ice Cream in the Rogue Valley is a locally owned small business that makes its own original flavors of ice cream from natural ingredients.
Courtesy of Travelers Ice Cream
Travelers Ice Cream in the Rogue Valley is a locally owned catering company that makes its own original flavors of ice cream from natural ingredients.

Savor host Will Smith visits with Elise Federspiel, who makes 30 different flavors of ice cream from scratch in southern Oregon.

After spending over 20 years as a dental assistant, Elise Federspiel decided it was time for a fresh start. Moving from Seattle to Oregon six years ago with her husband, she quickly noticed that nobody in the area was making ice cream from scratch.

“So, I thought maybe an ice cream business is something that I could do to bring to the area,” Federspiel said.

Driven by a passion for baking and entertaining, Federspiel spent a year perfecting her dairy base and two years developing her vegan base. Her philosophy focuses on clean ingredients and natural balance.

Elise and Zeb Federspiel, owners of Travelers Ice Cream in southern Oregon.
Courtesy of Travelers Ice Cream
Elise and Zeb Federspiel, owners of Travelers Ice Cream in southern Oregon.

“I try to use less sugar in my ice cream in general because I feel like that masks the flavors of the natural fruits and things that I'm putting into them,” Federspiel said.

Choosing to avoid corn syrup and additives, she crafts recipes using local Rogue Valley pears, fresh mint, and specialty miso.

“I make everything from scratch,” Federspiel said.

After wrapping up her fifth season operating primarily outdoors, Travelers Ice Cream is preparing for its next major milestone: a permanent storefront. Federspiel plans to offer her rotating library of over 30 unique flavors year-round alongside homemade baked goods.

“So I feel like we have a good customer base now,” Federspiel said. “A lot of people know who we are.”

While searching for a retail space, Federspiel is taking a patient approach.

“When the right space opens up, then it'll be right,” she said.

Local fans can still buy pints and scoops at spots like Relic Winery in Jacksonville and The Drift Collective in Ashland. Reflecting on her career pivot, Federspiel expressed no second thoughts.

“No, I've never missed the dental office,” she smiled.

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William Smith
Will Smith, host of Savor and JX Foodie, recently celebrated 35 years of professional food styling. A graduate of the California Culinary Academy in 1989. William has styled over 40 cookbooks, advertisements and television commercials.
See stories by William Smith