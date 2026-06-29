How virtual care is expanding youth mental health treatment

Young people are facing growing mental health challenges, and long wait times for care can make it harder to get help when it's needed most.

Mike Pazzini, an outreach specialist with Charlie Health, says the organization is designed to serve people whose mental health needs are greater than traditional weekly therapy can address but who do not require inpatient hospitalization.

"Most importantly, we are a mental health provider designed to help save people’s lives," Pazzini said.

Charlie Health provides intensive outpatient treatment through a virtual platform, allowing people to participate from home. Pazzini said the program combines individual therapy with peer group sessions tailored to specific needs, including anxiety, depression, eating disorders and maternal mental health.

The virtual format also helps expand access for people in rural communities, where specialized mental health services can be difficult to find.

Pazzini said family involvement is another key part of treatment, with many participants taking part in family therapy alongside individual care. He said early intervention can help prevent mental health challenges from escalating into a crisis.

Guest