Psychological first aid offers everyday tools for emotional crises

About one in three adults will face a fear-related disorder at some point, underscoring why emotional support is needed not just in therapy offices but in everyday life.

In "The Johns Hopkins Guide to Everyday Psychological First Aid," George S. Everly Jr. and Jeffrey M. Lating outline a practical framework for responding to emotional distress. The book draws a parallel to physical first aid kits, arguing that homes and workplaces should be equipped with tools to address moments of panic, grief, anger and fear. The authors present a step-by-step model designed to help stabilize people during emotional crises.

Everly and Lating have decades of experience responding to disasters and public health emergencies. The book translates those professional techniques for use by parents, partners, teachers and managers.

Lating said psychological first aid mirrors physical first aid, noting that non-clinicians can help someone feel calm, safe and supported. The approach aims to reduce acute emotional distress and restore a sense of safety rather than provide long-term therapy.

Emphasis on questions and stabilization

The model focuses on immediate stabilization and safety. Everly said research spanning neuroscience and philosophical traditions suggests questions can play a central role in recovery, helping people regain control and begin processing their experiences.

The framework encourages supporters to ask simple, direct questions about what happened, what hurts and how severe the distress feels. The evidence-based approach also highlights when to connect individuals with professional care for more serious needs. The authors offer additional training through a free online course available on Coursera.

