Efforts aim to stabilize youth mental health in Jackson County

As youth mental health needs continue to rise, knowing where to turn in a crisis can make all the difference.

On this episode of Mental Health Matters, host Andra Hollenbeck speaks with Heather Siewell of Youth Stabilization Services at Jackson County Mental Health about the challenges local youth face and how crisis intervention teams are supporting them.

Siewell explains how Jackson County Mental Health Crisis Intervention Specialists work with young people and their families to reduce current stressors, resolve a crisis episode and collaboratively develop safety plans. The conversation also explores how these teams connect families with school-based supports, youth-focused community organizations and longer-term mental health services.

