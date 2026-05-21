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Mental Health Matters

Efforts aim to stabilize youth mental health in Jackson County

By Andra Hollenbeck
Published May 21, 2026 at 1:51 PM PDT
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Jackson County Youth Mental Health

As youth mental health needs continue to rise, knowing where to turn during a crisis can make a major difference for families.

On this episode of Mental Health Matters, host Andra Hollenbeck speaks with Heather Siewell of Youth Stabilization Services at Jackson County Mental Health about the challenges facing local youth and the crisis intervention services available to support them.

Siewell explains how Jackson County Mental Health crisis intervention specialists work with young people and their families to reduce immediate stressors, stabilize crisis situations and develop safety plans.

The conversation also explores how crisis teams connect families with school-based resources, youth-focused community organizations and longer-term mental health care.

Guest

  • Heather Siewell, Youth Stabilization Services at Jackson County Mental Health

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Andra Hollenbeck
Andra Hollenbeck hosts Mental Health Matters on the JPR's Jefferson Exchange. As a leader in the local National Alliance on Mental Illness Southern Oregon (NAMI) for the past 17 years, she learned the importance of understanding mental health and supporting those affected by mental illness.
See stories by Andra Hollenbeck