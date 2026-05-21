Efforts aim to stabilize youth mental health in Jackson County

As youth mental health needs continue to rise, knowing where to turn during a crisis can make a major difference for families.

On this episode of Mental Health Matters, host Andra Hollenbeck speaks with Heather Siewell of Youth Stabilization Services at Jackson County Mental Health about the challenges facing local youth and the crisis intervention services available to support them.

Siewell explains how Jackson County Mental Health crisis intervention specialists work with young people and their families to reduce immediate stressors, stabilize crisis situations and develop safety plans.

The conversation also explores how crisis teams connect families with school-based resources, youth-focused community organizations and longer-term mental health care.

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