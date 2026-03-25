JPR Live Session - Cecelia Duarte Trio

Cecelia Duarte performs, flanked by pianist Ana María Otamendi and percussionist Jesús Pacheco (her husband) and talks with JPR Arts reporter Vanessa Finney in this JPR Live Session engineered by Jon Griffin of lunazen studios.

The trio has toured together extensively and have become a close-knit family.

For their SOU Music Recital Hall performance, they blended their Latin style with themes of nature and folk songs in English, French, Italian and German.

JPR Live Sessions are made possible with support from The Talent Club offering live music and cold drinks in a casual atmosophe in Talent, Oregon. Find their live music schedule here.

