Southern Oregon game studio links play to real-world action

In World Reborn, players follow a fantasy story and take on real-world quests, such as writing encouraging notes to children in hospitals. The game comes from Wicked Saints Studios, co-founded by Southern Oregon entrepreneur Jessica Murrey.

Wicked Saints Studios Jessica Murrey is co-founder of Wicked Saints Studios in Southern Oregon.

“We use the same game mechanics that build power and mastery within game worlds to empower and activate Gen Z for good in this world,” Murrey said.

Murrey is the studio’s CEO. Before starting the company, she trained young activists and movement leaders through the peacebuilding organization Search for Common Ground.

She and her team drew on that experience and behavioral research to design a game that asks players to practice skills beyond the screen. One quest, for example, focuses on empathy in online conversations.

“Mastery is how kids start to believe in themselves,” Murrey said. “Not when we tell them they're great or we give them a trophy, but when they actually become a master at that thing.”

Murrey hopes those small actions will help players take on larger challenges in their lives and communities. Whether playing the game leads to lasting changes in behavior remains an open question.

“Our goal is just to expand this to as many young people as possible,” Murrey said.

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