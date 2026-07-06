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Ground Floor

Can branding help Ashland attract more families? One nonprofit thinks so

By Cynthia Scherr
Published July 3, 2026 at 1:50 PM PDT
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A row of two and three story buildings with some ornamentation painted in various colors. A row of trees in front block the view of some of the buildings. In front of the trees are cars parked along the street.
Roman Battaglia
/
Courtesy of Storytown
Downtown Ashland, across from Ashland Plaza

Ashland has long been known for theater. Matt Hoffman thinks it needs something more if it wants to attract young families and keep growing.

The Ashland native recently launched Storytown, a nonprofit that promotes arts, entertainment and community events across the Rogue Valley. Hoffman said the idea grew from watching local schools close and wondering how to make the region more attractive to younger residents.

Hoffman, a commercial director whose clients have included Nike and ESPN, said the effort is about giving Ashland and the Rogue Valley an identity that stands alongside better-known Oregon cities.

"By branding, we kind of give ourselves the cache of a bigger town than Ashland is on paper," Hoffman said. "We punch way above our weight culturally."

He said that kind of recognition helps "plant the flag" for the Rogue Valley as a cultural center along the Interstate 5 corridor.

Storytown draws on an arts scene that includes the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Rogue Theatre Company, Oregon Cabaret Theatre, Ashland Children's Theatre and nearby Camelot Theatre.

The nonprofit organizes events throughout the year, including the Epic Ashland concert series in the summer and the Sarcasm Festival in December. It also operates a mobile app that lists events across the Rogue Valley, giving residents and visitors a single place to find activities.

Hoffman said bringing together those events under one banner can help people discover more of what the region has to offer while encouraging tourism and supporting local businesses.

Guest

Matt Hoffman, founder, Storytown

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Cynthia Scherr
Cynthia Scherr, host of The Ground Floor on the Jefferson Exchange, is a strong advocate for entrepreneurs. The Ground Floor talks with business owners from start-up stage to going concern to exit. Cynthia co-founded Entrepreneur to Entrepreneur (E2E) to encourage networking and problem solving among local businesses.
See stories by Cynthia Scherr