Can branding help Ashland attract more families? One nonprofit thinks so

Ashland has long been known for theater. Matt Hoffman thinks it needs something more if it wants to attract young families and keep growing.

The Ashland native recently launched Storytown, a nonprofit that promotes arts, entertainment and community events across the Rogue Valley. Hoffman said the idea grew from watching local schools close and wondering how to make the region more attractive to younger residents.

Hoffman, a commercial director whose clients have included Nike and ESPN, said the effort is about giving Ashland and the Rogue Valley an identity that stands alongside better-known Oregon cities.

"By branding, we kind of give ourselves the cache of a bigger town than Ashland is on paper," Hoffman said. "We punch way above our weight culturally."

He said that kind of recognition helps "plant the flag" for the Rogue Valley as a cultural center along the Interstate 5 corridor.

Storytown draws on an arts scene that includes the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Rogue Theatre Company, Oregon Cabaret Theatre, Ashland Children's Theatre and nearby Camelot Theatre.

The nonprofit organizes events throughout the year, including the Epic Ashland concert series in the summer and the Sarcasm Festival in December. It also operates a mobile app that lists events across the Rogue Valley, giving residents and visitors a single place to find activities.

Hoffman said bringing together those events under one banner can help people discover more of what the region has to offer while encouraging tourism and supporting local businesses.

Guest

Matt Hoffman, founder, Storytown