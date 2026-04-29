In Medford, a startup turns housing into a job perk
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Jerryck Murrey, founder of Annum Housing in Medford, offers an end-to-end program that matches employees with housing. The service is structured as an employer benefit aimed at attracting and retaining workers, including in high-cost markets.
The company uses partnerships, data and automated workflows to reduce the administrative burden of matching people with housing that fits their needs. Its business model has evolved since launch and is now entering a scaling phase.
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- Jerryck Murrey, founder, Annum Housing