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Ground Floor

In Medford, a startup turns housing into a job perk

By Cynthia Scherr
Published April 29, 2026 at 9:02 PM PDT
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Jerryck Murrey, founder of Annum Housing in Medford, offers an end-to-end program that matches employees with housing. The service is structured as an employer benefit aimed at attracting and retaining workers, including in high-cost markets.

The company uses partnerships, data and automated workflows to reduce the administrative burden of matching people with housing that fits their needs. Its business model has evolved since launch and is now entering a scaling phase.

Guest

  • Jerryck Murrey, founder, Annum Housing

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Ground Floor AppfeedAffordable HousingJefferson Exchange
Cynthia Scherr
Cynthia Scherr, host of <i>The Ground Floor</i>, is a strong advocate for entrepreneurs. The Ground Floor talks with business owners from start-up stage to going concern to exit. Cynthia co-founded Entrepreneur to Entrepreneur (E2E) to encourage networking and problem solving among local businesses.
See stories by Cynthia Scherr