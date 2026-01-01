Sydney Dauphinais
Sydney was JPR's 2020 reporting intern in the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism. After her internship, she stayed on to report on a variety of local and regional stories. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and a minor in Spanish from the University of Oregon.
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As wildfire seasons become increasingly intense, more focus is being put on the difficult working conditions wildland firefighters deal with. The U.S. Senate has introduced legislation to help, but some firefighters and their advocates say it might not be enough.
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Oregon Legislature recently approved a bill that will help fund mobile mental health crisis teams around the state.
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Diseases among wildlife can wipe out populations and in some cases spread to humans. A new surveillance system is being piloted in California that would detect possible threats in nature before they have time to spread.
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Oregon health officials have released an air quality advisory for much of Southern Oregon. The notice is a response to local wildfires and smoky conditions.
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For years, the city of Coos Bay has offered scant resources for people experiencing homelessness. Now it hosts a transitional housing site for homeless people to stay while they get back on their feet.
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Just days before the 4th of July, the City of Talent has now joined a growing group of cities in the region that have banned local sales and use of fireworks.
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Much of the West Coast was faced with sweltering heat this last weekend. With some areas facing the hottest temperatures on record, people in Northern California and Southern Oregon are being forced to adapt to the extreme conditions.
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High temperatures combined with a regional drought have put much of Southern Oregon and Northern California at high risk of wildfires. But in many places, fireworks will still be allowed this upcoming Fourth of July.
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Shasta county planning officials unanimously rejected a proposed wind farm, saying its negative impacts would outweigh any environmental benefits.
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Areas of Northern California and Southern Oregon are expected to reach well over 100 degrees this week, causing especially dangerous wildfire conditions.
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Salmon populations in the Klamath River have been struggling for years. Late last week, the Klamath Spring Chinook Salmon was added to California’s Endangered Species List.
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Oregonians now have a new option for what happens to their body after they die. Those wary of burial or cremation now have the choice to convert their dead body into soil.