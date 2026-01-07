Best Regional Releases of 2025

Regionally, there was a lot to take in.

Tiller of the Moon is a folk-rock band from Coos Bay that released two albums in 2025 – Congratulations, their debut, and Wasson which was funded with a state grant and inspired by front man Tim Bustler’s work with the South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve and their restoration project. It’s creative and catchy with a good message.

The Rosa Lees are a bluegrass band with an all-woman line-up. They released their debut, Wake Up Call. They joined us for aJPR Live Session you can listen to here. Their tight harmonies, hot picking, and clever songwriting, make them a joy to hear.

One of the more prolific singer/songwriters of the region, Alice Di Micele, whose music catalog takes up a lot of real estate in the JPR music library, released Reverse the Flow. She continues to spread positive vibes and champions the under-represented and focuses on environmental issues. Produced by Bret Levick, whose music catalog stretches back decades and with a line up of sought-after local musicians, it showcases her stellar singing voice and the internal voice that drives her songwriting. She and musician/producer Bret Levick joined us for a live session last fall that featured JPRs Danielle Kelly on backing vocals.

Adam Gabriel & The Cavaliers released an ep of originals – Still Standing, and started gaining traction locally this year. They have roots-rock vibe, and Gabriel has a soulful voice reminiscent of Cat Stevens or Tom Petty. He dropped by our studio to play some tunes and talk about the new album.

We're looking forward to new releases from Medford-based singer/songwriter Neisja, new tunes from Sophia Phoenix, and the latest from The Brother's Reed in the coming months.