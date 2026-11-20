Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season will be delayed more than two weeks after recent storms prevented boats from collecting crab for required testing.

The season, originally slated to open Dec. 1, will now open Dec. 16 at the earliest.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Friday that hazardous conditions kept boats from collecting samples between Heceta Head and the Washington border in time for the planned opening. Testing from Heceta Head south to the California border was completed.

“We just had some struggles getting our test boats out on the timeline that's prescribed in the tri-state protocol,” said Troy Buell, a state fishery manager with the department. “We had a series of pretty strong storms offshore that created hazardous weather conditions.”

Fishery managers test crab for meat content and domoic acid before opening the season. Boats began collecting the remaining samples Thursday. Meat content results are expected Monday, but biotoxin results may not be available until Wednesday, which pushes back the regulatory process.

The crab tested so far has met both standards. Still, one sample came close to the regulatory limit for domoic acid, and fishing industry advisers have asked the state to consider additional testing.

The department considered opening the stretch of coast where testing was complete, but Buell said that would create problems for fishermen.

“Once you start fishing in an area that is open, you can't fish in a newly opened area until 30 days after it opens,” he said. “So, it kind of boxes people into choosing to fish in one area or the other if they open up separately.”

Dungeness crab is Oregon’s most valuable single-species commercial fishery, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Over the past 20 years, the catch from the ocean and Columbia River has been worth an average of $57.8 million per season at the dock.

