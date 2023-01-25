Thu 9 AM | Another tough year for Dungeness crab on the Oregon coast

Dungeness crab season is scheduled to start in December in our region. But the opening of the commercial crabbing season has been delayed several times in recent years by a variety of factors.

The delays have gone on especially long this year, with crabbing still closed from Bandon south to the California state line, due to domoic acid and undersized crabs. It's not just missed meals, it's missed paychecks for people in the crabbing business.

Tim Novotny is Executive Director of the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission; he and Caren Braby of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife gather for an update on the situation.

