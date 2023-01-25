© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Another tough year for Dungeness crab on the Oregon coast

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 25, 2023 at 11:37 AM PST
oregon dungeness crab commission

Dungeness crab season is scheduled to start in December in our region. But the opening of the commercial crabbing season has been delayed several times in recent years by a variety of factors.

The delays have gone on especially long this year, with crabbing still closed from Bandon south to the California state line, due to domoic acid and undersized crabs. It's not just missed meals, it's missed paychecks for people in the crabbing business.

Tim Novotny is Executive Director of the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission; he and Caren Braby of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife gather for an update on the situation.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
