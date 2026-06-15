SOU proposes eliminating 66 positions and 3 majors

Southern Oregon University has released a provisional financial recovery plan that would eliminate three academic majors, reduce the equivalent of nearly 66 positions and reorganize much of the institution in an effort to avoid running out of cash next year.

The proposed Vitality Plan, released Monday, outlines more than $20 million in reductions. Nearly $12 million would come from the new proposals, with the remaining savings coming from cuts already underway since last fall. University officials say the changes are needed to put SOU on a sustainable financial path and qualify for $15 million in state support.

The plan proposes eliminating bachelor's degree programs in human services, music industry and production and financial mathematics.

Academic programs would be reorganized around six "academic cornerstones," including health and civic engagement. The university also plans to streamline degree offerings and expand stackable credentials to make it easier for students to complete programs.

The proposal would reduce the equivalent of about 23 faculty positions and nearly 43 staff positions. Proposed staff reductions include eight positions in business services, five in information technology and four dean positions.

Athletics would absorb $454,000 in cuts, including the elimination of an assistant football coach position and reductions to preseason meals and housing. Under the proposal, all athletic programs would be required to become fully self-supporting by 2029.

The SOU Farm would have to be self-sustaining by the end of this calendar year and suffer the loss of two employees.

Jane Vaughan / JPR A Southern Oregon University sign on campus.

The plan proposes maintaining Southern Oregon University's Federal Communications Commission licenses for Jefferson Public Radio while shifting new hires to the JPR Foundation rather than the university. SOU would pay 15% of the executive director's compensation, and JPR would remain in its campus studio building. Under the proposal, JPR would be 99.3% self-supporting by fiscal year 2027.

"I want to acknowledge clearly that this plan includes difficult and painful decisions that will impact valued employees, programs, and operations throughout the institution," SOU President Rick Bailey wrote in a Monday email to the community. "I recognize the uncertainty and emotion this creates, and I want to express my sincere appreciation for your continued dedication to our students and community during this incredibly challenging time."

The proposal also identifies several potential revenue opportunities, including partnering with the city of Ashland to locate city offices on campus and establishing a La Clinica health center on university property.

This plan is not final.

The SOU Board of Trustees is scheduled to review the proposal during a special meeting Tuesday evening before voting on it on Thursday. The university will also host a campus conversation at 1 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions about the proposal.

If approved, the changes would be implemented by June 2027, when university officials project SOU would otherwise run out of cash.

The university must adopt a long-term plan for financial sustainability to receive $15 million from the state legislature, which would help support SOU over the next fiscal year. The state's emergency board is scheduled to review the request for the first half of that funding on Wednesday.

JPR will continue to cover this story as it evolves.

JPR is licensed to Southern Oregon University, but our newsroom operates independently. Guided by our journalistic standards and ethics, we cover the university like any other organization in the region. No university official reviewed or edited this story before it was published.