Emergency declaration opens up state funding for Arcata fire recovery

A state emergency declaration signed April 17 is expected to open the door to potential funding for recovery from a fire that destroyed seven businesses and apartments four months ago.

City leaders say the designation could help accelerate cleanup and rebuilding efforts in downtown Arcata.

Arcata Mayor Kimberly White said the site remains covered in rubble as the property owners work through insurance claims.

“There was the (insurance) investigation process that was the logjam," she said. "But that has all been taken care of, and hopefully, with the help of this new declaration, they can get this cleaned up quickly.”

Fire officials could not determine the exact cause of the fire and ruled out arson.

White said the city is helping affected businesses and property owners, including streamlining the permitting process to help get things rebuilt more quickly.

“The governor's declaration hopefully will open up more funding opportunities to help us coordinate and push forward the recovery," White said.

The declaration allows the city to pursue state funding, but White said there’s no guarantee of assistance.

According to the Times-Standard, some of the affected businesses plan to reopen, including two bookstores that operated side-by-side.