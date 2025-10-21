State, county fund $75 million expansion of mental health care in Humboldt County

California state Senator Mike McGuire this week announced $75 million in state and county funding to expand mental health services in Humboldt County.

The money will be used to build a new 20-bed inpatient psychiatric center in Eureka, set to open in 2030. The building will replace the 58-year-old Sempervirens Psychiatric Health Facility.

“In rural California, people facing acute mental health crises often find themselves without services during their greatest time of need,” McGuire said in a recorded statement. “That is why we have been so focused on building out a continuum of care for mental health and addiction services.”

The Mad River Crisis Triage Center in Arcata also received $5.5 million for a 43-bed facility. The center previously received $12.4 million in contributions from the state, county, local hospitals and donors.

The Sorrel Leaf Healing Center in Eureka will also open the region’s first children’s crisis residential program with $750,000 in funding. The program will be located on a 13-acre therapeutic farm.

McGuire said the investments will bring the number of available beds for those in crisis in Humboldt County to 101.

He contrasted California's efforts with federal policy.

“The federal government, President Trump and federal Republicans are cutting health care and taking health care away from millions,” McGuire said. “The state of California is going to continue to invest and chart our future and focus on solving our toughest problems.”