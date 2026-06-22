Oregon hasn't seen uptick in tick activity despite national trend

Oregon has not seen an increase in tick-borne illnesses despite a nationwide surge in tick bites, according to state health officials.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported the highest levels of reported tick bites in nearly a decade. In June, Western states documented 33 tick bite-related emergency department visits per 100,000 visits.

Oregon Health Authority public health veterinarian Emilio DeBess said the state remains relatively low risk compared to other regions of the country, especially the Northeast.

“We remind people that low risk does not necessarily mean no risk,” DeBess said.

DeBess recommends using Environmental Protection Agency-approved insect repellents and checking armpits, the groin and other areas of the body for ticks after hiking or spending time around animals.

DeBess said the Oregon Health Authority does not track tick sightings but instead relies on cases reported by health care providers.

He said Oregon is home to several tick species that can spread disease, including the Western blacklegged tick, which can carry Lyme disease, and the Western American dog tick, which can spread Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

He recommended residents protect against tick bites by using Environmental Protection Agency-approved repellents and checking armpits and groin areas for ticks after hiking or spending time around animals.

DeBess said the OHA does not track tick sightings but instead relies on cases reported by medical providers.

Earlier this month, Multnomah County health officials reported an unusually high number of tick sightings at Powell Butte Nature Park.

The Jackson County Vector Control District, however, has not seen unusually high numbers this year, although staff said recent storms and cool weather may have helped boost tick populations.

“They typically like weather that's actually just a little bit cooler and a little bit moister,” Jackson County vector ecologist Andrew Partin said. “As we come into summer, where we're seeing those periods of sustained really hot, dry weather, the tick activity really should decrease in the county.”