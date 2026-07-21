Oregon officials explain why the East Evans Creek Fire remains a top priority

Oregon has more wildfires than available firefighting crews, forcing officials to decide which fires get the state's limited resources. The East Evans Creek Fire is among those receiving top priority.

Hundreds of thousands of acres are burning across Oregon, leaving firefighting resources stretched thin as crews respond to more active fires than the state has available firefighters.

Even so, specialized teams have been assigned to the East Evans Creek Fire in northern Jackson County because of the threat it poses to nearby communities.

The Oregon Department of Forestry has three Complex Incident Management Teams it deploys when fires cannot be contained by local personnel. ODF's Team 1 is overseeing wildfire suppression efforts on the East Evans Creek Fire.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Blue Incident Management Team is leading structure protection efforts in nearby communities.

The fire was 8% contained as of July 20.

Other high-priority fires in eastern Oregon also received help this week from these agencies. Kyle Williams, ODF’s deputy director of fire operations, said the efforts are working as they should.

“As we take one off the board, we'll surge into the next one, take that off the board, and keep going,” Williams said.

He said many people become frustrated when crews cannot immediately respond to fires in their communities.

With firefighters in short supply, the agencies are pushing hard to suppress the highest-priority fires before moving crews to other incidents.

But Williams said new human-caused fires make that job more difficult.

On Sunday, some firefighters assigned to the East Evans Creek Fire were diverted to respond to two new fires in Josephine County.

“The thing that will ultimately compromise the progress that we are making is additional new human-caused fire starts," Williams said.

Williams urged people to use extra caution. Fire danger remains extreme in Jackson and Josephine counties.

